Hamlin faces tall challenge with Stratford

The Hamlin Pied Pipers have a huge matchup this evening against Stratford out in Plainview.

When you look at the two teams, first of all, Hamlin fell earlier this season to Stratford in what was quite frankly a blowout.

This time around though, Coach Lucas and his team believe this a quality team that has really developed over the past couple of months and now believes this a different unit from what they had the last time they faced Stratford and expects much better results here in the State Semifinals.”

Head Coach Russell Lucas said, “When you get to this point, it could very well come down to the last possession. I expect it to be a really close, hard fought ball game. I think that if our kids come out and play the game that we can play, I think it will be a very different game than the last time we played them which was a blowout by them. That’s what I told our kids this week is that we want to go out there and play our very best game. If go out and do our very best and they beat us then tip your hat good job, hey we had a great year. I feel like, if we go out and do our very best, we’re going to be hard to beat.”

Hamlin and Stratford meet Thursday night at 6 p.m. in Plainview.

The winner heads to the Class 2A Division II state championship game.