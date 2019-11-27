Hamlin heads to regional semifinals in dominant form

It’s been a relatively dominant season for the Hamlin Pied Pipers as they head into the Regional Round now of the postseason.

Last week, they rolled right through Quanah in the Area Round, winning 55-7.

This time around, they take on a familiar foe in Wheeler, a team they beat in Week 2, 44-15.

These are two different teams and Hamlin is anticipating that as they go into their rematch in Childress on Friday.

Head Coach Russell Lucas said, “I guess one of the things we’ve got to guard against is being overconfident because we played them earlier in the year and we handled them pretty well. They’re a different team at this point in the year and so are we. At that point in the second game of the year, when neither of us knew our identity at that point in the season, we got on them and it kind of snowballed on them. What we’ve got to guard against is making sure we don’t think it’s going to be the same result just because we beat them once like that.”

Braydin Warner said, “It’s hard to beat the same team twice in one season and we can’t look at the last game because that doesn’t mean anything, that was Week 2, we are both different teams. We just have to play our game that we’ve been playing the last five, six weeks and go into this game ready to dominate and play our game and go win a third round playoff game.”

Austin Lozano said, “The difference is we’re more familiar with each other, we know each others gameplan going into it. We just want to go out and be able to do what we did before, go out, play hard, and come out with the win.”

The 9-2 Pied Pipers take on the 10-2 Mustangs at Fair Park Stadium in Childress on Friday at 6 p.m.