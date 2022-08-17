The Hamlin Pied Pipers are in the process of putting a very tough 2021 behind them, and they are focused on getting better this season.

Head coach Chris Evans is bringing back a bunch of returning starters, and 14 letterman.

Most of the team was around for last year’s struggles, and they are ready to put that behind them and return Hamlin football to the top of the Big Country.

Evans said, “The frustration is that where I came from we had been highly successful, and they had been highly successful. We knew coming in that there was going to be a down year between turning over systems and changing those things, as well as, the graduations from the two years before. It was a big hit. Good kids here that are doing what they asked, and they are going to continue to play hard and do right. We’ve just got to continue to get better.”

Nicholas Walker said, “So, the season before we were winning every game, except against Muenster, so coming into the next season and losing game after game was pretty disappointing after most games. After the first one, it hit hard, but as it progressed it felt more normal. It still wasn’t normal. The games effected us as a team, and our negative attitude effected during the season.”

Year two of the Evans era in Hamlin gets underway next Friday.

They open at hom against Stamford.

This is the 97th meeting between the two rivals.

The Bulldogs lead the series with 56 wins.

Hamlin won three of the last four games.