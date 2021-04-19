Hamlin selects Wheeler’s Chris Evans as new head football coach and AD

Wheeler head football coach Chris Evans is coming to the Big Country to be the new head football coach and athletic director for the Hamlin Pied Pipers.

Evans comes to the Hamlin after four very successful years in the same position leading the Wheeler Mustangs.

He was 33-16 and led the Mustangs to the postseason in all four seasons. The best was a run to the third round in 2019.

Evans takes over a program in Hamlin that is riding a 12-year playoff run with the school’s first ever appearance in the state championship game in 2019.

Evans told BCH Sports he’s excited about taking over the Hamlin program.