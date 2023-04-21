HAMLIN, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Hamlin Lady Pied Pipers had a great year last season and again this year, as they’re now preparing for their second go at playoffs.

Going into playoffs ranked brings a lot of pressure, but the team continues to work on excelling and keeping each other and themselves held accountable during games and practices.

With this mindset, head coach Jason Botos expects nothing but the best for his team.

Head coach Jason Botos said, “I think they’re ready to go. They’ve been looking forward to it all year to get back. Last year I told them that they’re setting standards for the program for themselves. You know playing to what they did. For us to get back there we have to be hungry to win, we have to stay healthy and we have to stay humble. I think there’s been times throughout the year where we have failed on one of those aspects.

“I think that we just need to not worry so much about the ranking and just do us. We do our game every single day and we’ll just be fine. We’ll make it out and give our all and effort,” said Sky Lechuga.

Friday, the Lady Pied Pipers closed out district play against Hawley on their senior night.