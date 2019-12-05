Hamlin still energized 14 games into season

The Hamlin Pied Pipers are back in the regional final round for the second year in a row.

Last year, they beat Wellington to get here. This time around, they take on Wellington for a berth in the semifinals.

This is game number 14 for Russell Lucas and his team, so you might think the players are getting tired and beat up. That is a false assumption.

Jevon Williams said, “As you can tell, everyone’s still pumped. We just love the game of football and yeah my body is sore and stuff but I love the game.”

Head Coach Russell Lucas said, “This time of year just brings so much energy. We can’t go anywhere in the community without people wanting to talk to us about it. I talked to my kids about it and a couple of my kids wore their Hamlin shirt to Abilene and people were stopping them and talking to them, so it’s nice that people recognize that our kids have earned something and getting to enjoy something and people are recognizing that. It’s great for our community and I’m excoted about it.”

The Pipers and the Skyrockets are just a couple of days from their rematch.

They meet in Vernon and kickoff is set for 7.