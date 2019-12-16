Hamlin takes over top spot in Harris Ratings

The Hamlin Pied Pipers go into the Class 2A Division II state championship game as the number one ranked team in the state, according to Harris Ratings.

Hamlin was ranked second behind defending state champion Mart heading into the state semifinals, but their victory over Stratford was enough to push them in front of Mart this week.

The Pied Pipers playoff run is very impressive. They have wins over 8th ranked Wheeler, 4th ranked Wellington, and 3rd ranked Stratford.

Number 2 ranked Mart is next for the Pipers. They meet in Arlington at AT&T Stadium on Thursday at 11 a.m. Mart is the two-time defending state champion.

Harris Ratings Class 2A Div. II

1. Hamlin (13-2) beat Stratford, 56-23

2. Mart (12-3) beat Falls City, 28-8

3. Stratford (13-1) lost to Hamlin, 56-23

4. Wellington (12-2) season over

5. Falls City (13-2) lost to Mart, 28-8

6. Bremond (12-2) season over

7. Flatonia (11-2) season over

8. Wheeler (10-3) season over

9. Wink (10-4) season over

10.Muenster (11-3) season over