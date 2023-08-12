HAMLIN, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Hamlin Pied Pipers are gearing up for electrifying season, as they’re determined to rewrite their destiny.

They’ve done it before after having a win-less year during the 2021-22 season.

Last year they turned this around to finish with an overall record of 5-5.

Senior AJ Rivera said, “We played better as a team, we didn’t quit, we kept fighting as much as we could. Just playing better, being more physical, and not quitting as much as we were used to.”

“We’re not going to have age and maturity, but we’re going to have 11 kids out on that field that want to be there and want to give it everything they’ve got,” said head coach Jason Botos.

“I think we should be very similar to what we were last year, we’ll just see how it plays out. I know everybody else in our district has gotten better and they’re still there and all that good stuff. But you know our goal is to be better every day. Every day at practice, every rep we’re going to be better. So, I’m looking forward to a better year,” said Botos.

With Jason Botos as the new head coach, success may be theirs for the taking.