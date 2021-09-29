Hanna Named National Semifinalist For Campbell Trophy

IRVING, Texas – Hardin-Simmons senior football player Cameron Hanna has been named one of the 176 national semifinalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy®, college football’s premier scholar-athlete award.

Hanna is a four-year lettermen and multi-year starter for the Cowboys. He is also a team captain this year. He has a 3.67 GPA as a biology/pre-med major and is intending to go to medical school.

Celebrating its 32nd year, the Campbell Trophy® recognizes an individual as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership. The impressive list of candidates boasts an impressive 3.66 average GPA, with more than two-thirds of the semifinalists having already earned their bachelor’s degrees.

Nominated by their schools, which are limited to one nominee each, candidates for the awards must be a senior or graduate student in their final year of playing eligibility, have a GPA of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale, have outstanding football ability as a first-team player or significant contributor and have demonstrated strong leadership and citizenship. The class is selected each year by the NFF Awards Committee, which is comprised of a nationally recognized group of media, College Football Hall of Famers and athletics administrators.

“These 176 impressive candidates truly represent the scholar-athlete ideal,” said NFF Chairman Archie Manning, whose sons Peyton (Campbell Trophy® winner) and Eli were named NFF National Scholar-Athletes in 1997 and 2003, respectively. “For more than 60 years, the NFF National Scholar-Athlete Awards have honored more than 800 college football players who have been successful on the football field, in the classroom and as leaders in the community. And we are excited to celebrate the 32nd year of the Campbell Trophy®, which honors the best of the best. This year’s semifinalists further illustrate the power of our great sport in developing the next generation of influential leaders.”

The NFF will announce 12-14 finalists on Oct. 27, and each of them will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the 2021 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class Presented by Fidelity Investments. The finalists will travel to the ARIA Resort & Casino Las Vegas for the 63rd NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas on Dec. 7, where their accomplishments will be highlighted in front of one of the most powerful audiences in all of sports. Live during the event, one member of the class will be declared as the winner of the 32nd Campbell Trophy® and have his postgraduate scholarship increased to $25,000.

Launched in 1959, the NFF National Scholar-Athlete Awards Presented by Fidelity Investments celebrate their 63rd year in 2021. The awards were the first initiative in history to grant postgraduate scholarships based on both a player’s academic and athletic accomplishments, and the NFF has recognized 878 outstanding individuals since the program’s inception. This year’s postgraduate scholarships will push the program’s all-time distribution to more than $12.1 million.

The Campbell Trophy® was first awarded in 1990, adding to the program’s prestige. Past recipients include two Rhodes Scholars, a Rhodes Scholar finalist, two Heisman Trophy winners and seven first-round NFL draft picks. Named in honor of the late Bill Campbell, the trophy has been prominently displayed inside its official home at the New York Athletic Club since 2013, and the winner is honored each year during a special luncheon at the venue.

An All-Ivy League player and the captain of Columbia’s 1961 Ivy League championship team, Bill Campbell found his true calling after an unlikely career change at age 39 from Columbia football coach to advertising executive. His ability to recruit, develop and manage talented executives – all lessons learned on the gridiron – proved to be a critical component of his ability to inspire his business teams to the highest levels of success.

2021 WILLIAM V. CAMPBELL TROPHY® SEMIFINALISTS NOTES

• 32nd year of the William V. Campbell Trophy®

• 63rd year of the NFF National Scholar-Athlete Awards Presented by Fidelity Investments

• 176 Nominations

• 3.66 Average GPA

• 105 Nominees who have already earned their bachelor’s degrees

• 12 Nominees who have earned a master’s degree

• 5 Nominees with a perfect 4.0 GPA

• 52 Nominees with a 3.8 GPA or better

• 65 Nominees with a 3.7 GPA or better

• 34 Academic All-America Selections

• 107 Captains

• 97 All-Conference picks

• 22 All-Americans

Breakdown of the 2021 Campbell Trophy® semifinalists by division and position:

• 79 Nominees from the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS)

• 36 Nominees from the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision (FCS)

• 15 Nominees from NCAA Division II

• 39 Nominees from NCAA Division III

• 7 Nominees from the NAIA

• 95 Offensive Players

• 64 Defensive Players

• 17 Special Teams Players