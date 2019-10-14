Hansen/Valentine duo shows good signs for Wylie

The Wylie Bulldogs started well against Wichita Falls Rider on Friday, but they ended up falling in the district opener.

The Bulldogs offense did get some traction with a change in approach.

They went the entire game with Balin Valentine at quarterback and Jaxon Hansen, the other quarterback, at running back.

That combination got some traction, and coach Sandifer liked what he saw.

Sandifer said, “We were throwing the ball more and utilizing our back more, and Jaxon is pretty good at coming out of the backfield and catching the ball, so that was a plus. I think that opened up some of our deep balls. They started concentrating on the underneath game, so we just got to make sure, whoever’s at quarterback that they have some time there on the run. Jaxon got over twenty touches with rush and pass and receptions. We threw the ball quite a bit due to the fact we were having such a hard time blocking those guys up front.”

The Valentine/Hasen duo gets back on the field on Thursday against Wichita Falls High at 7 p.m.

The Coyotes opened district by beating Canyon Randall.