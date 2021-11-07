Hard-Simmons Cowgirls win 24th ASC Women’s Soccer Crown





ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons won its 24th American Southwest Conference Women’s Soccer Championship and 19th in a row on a 3-1 advantage in penalty kicks after dueling Mary Hardin-Baylor to 0-0, double-overtime draw at HSU Soccer Complex Sunday. The Cowgirls (14-3-1) kicked off into the wind to open the game. After a strong opening in Cru territory, UMHB (14-3-2) was able to fend off the Cowgirl advance with long balls up into the jet stream. The Cru mounted several attacks from range including a handful of shots from Ashley Vensel, who put three on frame in the contest. Cowgirl keeper Kendall Dowling and the HSU defense held down the fort, and the half ended scoreless. The second half was a tug of war match, with constant high pressure and counter attacks from both teams. Each keeper earned the shutout with shots so close that those watching couldn’t explain how they were saved. The match went through two overtimes without a score, meaning a shootout would decide the champion. Hardin-Simmons would begin the penalty kicks. The first was a score for HSU in the corner, and UMHB followed with a make. Cru keeper Reagan Williams stopped the second Cowgirl kick, and Dowling answered punching out the next Cru try to keep it even at 1-1. The Cowgirls scored the third kick to go up 2-1 and the Cru hit the top left post to bounce out kick number three. The Cowgirls hit the side post to miss the fourth followed by another Dowling denial to make it a 2-1 lead going into the fifth kick, with HSU clinching the championship on a make. Aurora Arevalo netted the final PK to secure the title for the Cowgirls.



HSU outshot UMHB 21-11 overall and 11-3 on goal.



Hardin-Simmons earn the automatic qualifier to the NCAA Division III Women’s Soccer Championship Tournament. The selection show will air at noon on NCAA.com All-Tournament Team

MVP – Madelyn Dowell, Hardin-Simmons

Gabby Aviles, Hardin-Simmons

Kendall Dowling, Hardin-Simmons

Rachel Bean, Hardin-Simmons

Chandler Jackson, Mary Hardin-Baylor

Shay Taylor, Mary Hardin-Baylor

Kristen Burdick, Mary Hardin-Baylor

Kaelyn Riley, Concordia Texas

Hope Williams, Concordia Texas

Meriah Sikora, McMurry

Ashland Hansen, McMurry

