Hard work and fun conexist for ACU football team

The ACU Wildcats are still hard at work at Wildcat Stadium during spring practice.

The Wildcats are trying to make improvements on both sides of the ball during their workouts.

Those improvements also extend to special teams.

Hard work isn’t usually paired with having a good time, head coach Adam Dorrel says he and his team are having a blast while working hard.

Dorrel said, “We are very happy as a football program. It’s just the joy. Our coaches, I’m having a lot of fun. I haven’t had this much fun in spring ball in a long time. We want to get work done. We are really trying to work on our physicallity. We feel like that’s something we really missed last year. Going across our offense, defense, special teams, our hand violence, being able to play with our hands, stay on blocks, shed blocks, inconsistency in our intermediate drop back passing game has really hurt us. Then defensively, just trying to be more multiple in what we are doing to create more pressure on the quarterback.”

The Wildcats still have some work to do before the spring comes to a close.

They then turn their attention to their trip to Dallas to take on SMU on September 4th.