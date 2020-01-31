Hard work has surprising Eagles in 1st place

The Abilene High Eagles are riding high at the top of District 3-6A with a perfect 7-0 record.

When the season began, most folks didn’t see this coming.

Head coach Justin Reese’s team was picked to finish fourth in the district race.

The Eagles are a bit of a surprise, but they are not satisfied with what they’ve accomplished, so far.

Reese said, “I think we’ve surprised a lot of people, so that’s been fun. I don’t think many people predicted our kids would be in this spot, but to our kids credit, they’ve worked really hard for this so I think the key going forward is to keep getting better, keep improving and keep working hard.”

Nathan Watts said, “I think practice is a big part of it. The way that we practice and the way that that corrolates to how we perform. I know we practice really hard, coach makes sure that we practice really hard. He’s been honest and really good for us I feel like. It’s good for us to be staying prepared and staying ready.”

The Eagles are headed back on the road on Friday night in District 3-6A.

They take on L.D. Bell at 7:30 p.m. in Hurst.