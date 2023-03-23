SURPRISE, Arizona (BCH Sports) – Four years ago, Bubba Thompson was a young prospect with a ton of raw talent and a strong desire to be a regular in the outfield at Globe Life Field.

“Every day I put on my shoes I want to be the best that I can,” Thompson said in 2019. He added, “I want to show power. I want to show I can do everything. Even if I do got speed, I want to show all the tools.”

Four years later, Thompson is going to be on the Rangers opening day roster. So, has his game improved?

Thompson said, “I say everything. Hitting, my defense. Working on my arm, bunting. And also stealing bags. I try to do it all and be better at it each and every year.”

“His all” certainly captured the attention of the man who fills out the lineup cards.

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said, “A guy like that is just exciting to watch. He makes things happen. He plays the small game. He’s on base, it’s game-changing speed, especially late in the ballgame. He’s as fast as any player I’ve seen.”

Thompson is as confident in his ability as any player you will find on the diamond.

Thompson said, “When I’m on, I’m gone at the end of the day. In the right situation I like stealing.”

To get the steals, he has to be on base, and that’s what his skipper says was prioritized this spring in Cactus League play.

Bochy said, “The biggest thing he has to do is make a bit more contact. With his speed he’s going to beat out ground balls so that’s what we’re here working on with him.”

Thompson and the Rangers open the 2023 season at Globe Life Field on March 30 against the Philadelphia Phillies.