LA CROSSE, Wis. – Hardin-Simmons’ sixth-ranked football team went on the road to beat No. 11 UW- La Crosse 28-21 on Saturday afternoon in La Crosse, Wis.

The Cowboys’ defense forced three turnovers in the fourth quarter, including a forced fumble at the 3-yard line when UWL was fighting to tie the game up. Cade Michna and DeMarcus Coleman had interceptions in the fourth quarter and Michna’s inside the final minute sealed the game.

Trailing 21-14 at halftime, the Cowboys took the ball 69 yards in two plays. Noah Garcia took a run to the outside, cut back to the middle and raced 56 yards for a touchdown to tie the game :39 into the second half.

The defense then forced a punt on the first UWL possession and after a pooch punt pinned the Cowboys at the 3-yard line. HSU then put together a drive that went 16 plays and Colton Marshall capped it off with a 1-yard touchdown run with 4:19 to play in the third quarter. HSU overcame four holding penalties on the drive (all coming on the edge).

UWL took the opening drive of the game and went 70 yards in 10 plays with Jack Struder scoring on a 2-yard pass from Keyser Helterbrand. The Eagles then forced a Cowboy punt but HSU was able to poke the ball away on the punt return and recover. The Cowboys then went 39 yards in seven plays as Noah Garcia capped the drive with his second touchdown of the year.

UWL then responded right back with a 75-yard touchdown pass from Helterbrand to Struder on the first play of the ensuing possession.

The Cowboys then drove 71 yards in 11 plays as Colton Marshall capped the drive with a two-yard run after he had a 24-yard reception to set up the drive. The score came with :05 to play in the first quarter to tie the game at 14.

UWL took the lead on a Helterbrand 5-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter and the game remained 21-14 at halftime.

HSU is now 2-0 on the year and UWL fell to 1-1. The Cowboys have won road games against ranked teams from the WIAC conference two straight years. HSU is now 7-2 all-time against what many consider the best conference in Division III.

The win was the 19th in a row in non-conference regular-season action for HSU.

Garcia had 132 yards rushing on the day. Glynn completed 16-of-23 passes for 198 yards.

Michna led the offense with 13 tackles, including a sack. He also had the game-sealing interception.

The Cowboys will return to action on Sept. 22 at Endicott College in Beverly, Mass.