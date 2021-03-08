Hardin-Simmons and Howard Payne sweep ASC West football honors

Hardin-Simmons defensive tackle Caleb Bell, special teamer Bryce Hergert, and Howard Payne’s Jake Parker earned the American Southwest Conference honors in the West Division.

WEST DIVISION OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Jake Parker, WR, Sr., Howard Payne

Howard Payne senior wide receiver Jake Parker (Whitehouse, Texas) hauled in two touchdown passes of 50 yards or more, totaling 197 yards on nine catches in the Yellow Jackets’ 53-34 win at Sul Ross State. His TDs were for 60 and 59 yards.

WEST DIVISION DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Caleb Bell, DT, Jr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons junior defensive tackle Caleb Bell (New Waverly, Texas) had six tackles, including two for a loss, in the Cowboys’ 33-14 win over Texas Lutheran. It was Bell’s first start as they held the Bulldogs to under 100 yards rushing.

WEST DIVISION SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Bryce Hergert, ST, Jr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons junior special teams player Bryce Hergert (Forsan, Texas) blocked a punt for a safety and shared a tackle for a loss on a bad snap on another attempted punt as the Cowboys defeated Texas Lutheran 33-14. He also added an interception on his last defensive play of the game.