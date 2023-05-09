ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ Cowgirl softball team will travel to host site Mary Hardin-Baylor for the 2023 American Southwest Conference Softball Tournament beginning on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. against the McMurry War Hawks in the first round of double elimination.

Hardin-Simmons softball returns to the ASC tournament for a fourth straight appearance. HSU has 13 total trips to the ASC postseason, third most among active ASC schools. The Cowgirls ended the regular season at 15-11 in the ASC and are the No. 5 seed in the tournament with the first game against No. 4 seed McMurry. The Cowgirls took the series 2-1 over McMurry earlier this season.

Hardin-Simmons is led by senior Sarah Diessner in hitting with an average of .382 on the season. The Cowgirls have a team batting average of .324 with six Cowgirls batting over .340. Freshman Ella Salinas leads HSU with 38 RBIs. Sophomore Madison Mayhew is second for the Cowgirls in average and RBIs, hitting .374 with 32 runs batted in.

The pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.30 for the year and is led by another couple of Cowgirl seniors, Haven Williams and Kaylen Washington. Williams leads the team with nine wins in 95 plus innings and has a career-best ERA of 2.63. Washington is also having a career year with her best ERA of 3.66 and leads the Cowgirls in strikeouts, matching her career game-high with 9 Ks just last weekend against UTD in a complete game shutout for the Cowgirls.

The Cowgirls are set up in the UMHB side of the winner’s bracket and will play the Cru on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. with against McMurry. The ASC Softball Tournament spans through the weekend with the ASC Championship on Saturday, May 13 at 5 p.m. Visit the 2023 ASC Softball Championship page for more information.

Thursday, May 11 (Double Elimination)

Game 1 / 10:00 a.m.: #6 UT Dallas (24-16) vs. #3 LeTourneau (26-14)

Game 2: / 12:30 p.m.: #5 Hardin-Simmons (26-13) vs. #4 McMurry (24-13)

Game 3: / 2:00 p.m. Winner Game 1 vs. #2 East Texas Baptist (35-5)

Game 4 /5:30 p.m.: Winner Game 2 vs. #1 Mary Hardin-Baylor (29-10)