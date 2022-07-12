ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ Athletics Hall of Fame selection committee has selected four members for induction into the HSU Athletics Hall of Fame on Oct. 14 in the Johnson Building as part of the school’s annual Homecoming celebration.

Alex Hansen was a three-time first-team All-American as a cornerback and played at HSU from 2001-2004. He led the Cowboys to two American Southwest Conference titles. He is one of two three-time first-team All-Americans in school history.

Amy (Kuykendall) Waters was an All-American soccer player that scored 75 career goals and had 46 assists in her career. She helped lead the Cowgirls to the 2010 NCAA Championship.

Diana (Martinez) Salinas was a standout women’s basketball player that led the Cowgirls to three ASC titles and three trips to the NCAA tournament.

Zach Pickelman was an All-American basketball player and played from 2004-07 he also served as an assistant coach after that.

For more complete bios please see below.

ALEX HANSEN

FOOTBALL

2001 – 2004

One of the top defensive players in Hardin-Simmons history he is the only defensive player and one of just two Cowboys to be named a first-team all-American three straight seasons. After playing a backup role as a freshman and emerging late in the season, he burst onto the scene as a sophomore and had nine interceptions in 2002. He followed that up with seven more interceptions as a junior. Not only did he intercept passes frequently but was also great at playing position and was often the best athlete on the field. He had 16 pass break ups as a sophomore, 15 as a junior and 12 as a senior, which was an amazing feat because teams rarely tested him as a senior. In fact, his senior year teams threw the ball at the other side and Will Galusha had eight interceptions opposite him and both were named all-Americans as the Cowboys won the ASC title and were ranked as high as No. 2 in the nation. Hansen was also a three-time all-ASC selection and ranks first in interceptions returned for touchdowns, second in interceptions and fourth in passes defended in school history. He also ranks in the top 25 in career tackles with 177.

AMY KUYKENDALL WATERS

WOMEN’S SOCCER

2006-2010

Kuykendall is one of the top women’s soccer players to not only play at Hardin-Simmons she is one of the top in NCAA Division III history. She was a two-time first-team all-American. She was also an American Southwest Conference player of the year as a senior. She was also a three-time academic all-American and four-time all-ASC selection. For her career, she recorded 76 career goals and 46 assists for 198 career points. Her school record has since been passed but she left the school as the leader in career points. She helped lead the Cowgirls to the 2010 NCAA national championship and she was the leader and star of the team. She has the Hardin-Simmons record for game-winning goals with 18 for her career. Her teams won four American Southwest Conference titles. She also is the school-leader in games played with 107 and is second with 88 career starts. Kuykendall burst onto the scene as a freshman as she scored 26 goals and added 22 assists as the Cowgirls went 18-1-5 and advance to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament, the furthest an HSU team had advanced at that point. Five games into her sophomore year she tore her ACL and missed the rest of the season with a medical hardship. She worked her way back in 2008 and had eight goals and nine assists. In 2009, she had 11 goals and seven more assists. In 2010, finally fully confident and healthy she regained her 2006 form and she scored 28 goals and recorded eight assists.

DIANA MARTINEZ

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

2002-2005

Martinez is the top playmaker in the history of the Cowgirl program. She is the all-time leader in assists with 440. That is 93 more than any other player in Cowgirl history. Not only did she distribute the ball she also shot it well. She ranks fifth in 3-pointers made in a career. She scored 1,216 points and ranks 11th in scoring. Martinez also was a pest on defense and finished second all-time at HSU with 283 steals in her career. She helped the Cowgirls to the NCAA Tournament on three occasions and won three American Southwest Conference titles. She was named to the all-south region team her junior and senior seasons. She was a three-time All-ASC selection and was also named to the CoSIDA academic all-district teams as a junior and senior.

ZACH PICKELMAN

MEN’S BASKETBALL

2004-2007

Pickelman helped turn the Hardin-Simmons men’s basketball team from a perennial loser to one of the top teams in the American Southwest Conference. He was a four-year starter for the Cowboys and started 99 of the 105 games he played in his career. He ranks third in the school’s non-scholarship era in scoring with 1,616 points. When he came into the program the team was coming off a 5-20 season. As a sophomore, he starred on the team that became the first to make the American Southwest Conference tournament. He took the team back as a senior and the Cowboys advanced to the ASC Championship game, falling to nationally-ranked Mississippi College in the final. He was named the ASC MVP as a senior and was named an all-American his senior year. He was a four-time All-ASC West division selection and a three-time academic all-ASC performer. He was known for making the big shots at the right time and although a quiet player when he spoke everyone listened to him. He shot 45 percent from 3-point range as a senior and he was a 41 percent 3-point shooter for his career and an 82 percent shooter at the foul line. He served two seasons as a graduate assistant and seven years as the lead assistant for head coach Craig Carse. He helped lead the Cowboys to the ASC tournament eight times in his 13-year involvement with the HSU program. He is now the head coach at crosstown rival, McMurry. Ironically, his most defining moment as a player came against McMurry when he buried a 3-pointer at the buzzer to rally the Cowboys to victory.