ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ men’s basketball team fell late to the Schreiner Mountaineers on Saturday at the Mabee Athletic Complex by a final score of 76-68.

The Cowboys entered their second game of the season after knocking off the Texas Lutheran Bulldogs on Friday night.

A tight first half finished with the Cowboys holding a 32-21 lead over the Mountaineers. Hardin-Simmons held a trim lead throughout most of the second half, being matched but never surpassed by Schreiner.

The Mountaineers tied the game at 60-60 with about three minutes to go before a big three by Beau Cervantes to take the lead 63-60. The Cowboys matched it with a three from Jordyn Vicente to tie the game again at 63-63.

Schreiner would go on to win 76-68 with the help of seven made free throws in the final two minutes.

Steven Quinn led all Cowboys with 17 points. He added five rebounds and had the Cowboy lead with six assists. Vicente scored 11 for HSU. Austin Brewer led the Cowboys with ten rebounds.

The Cowboys fall to 1-1 and will travel to Texas-Arlington Tuesday to play before returning to the Mabee Athletic Complex Saturday to host Texas-Dallas at 3 p.m.