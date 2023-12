ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Hardin-Simmons Cowboys secured a thrilling 70-64 victory against Sul Ross State.

HSU hoped on the board first but the Lobos kept it a close game, pulling away with a lead.

Halftime served as a pivotal moment for the Cowboys, giving them a chance to regroup, strategize, and power through after trailing, 37-30.

Will Bartoszek led the Cowboys with 27 points, 11 rebounds and six steals.

HSU enters next week against the University of Ozarks now 7-2 on the season.