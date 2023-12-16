ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – In a thrilling battle against the Ozarks, the Hardin-Simmons Men’s basketball team emerged victorious, securing a narrow yet decisive win with a final score of 65-64.

In the first half, it was evident that this matchup would be a closely contested affair.

The game unfolded as a back-and-forth struggle, each possession carrying immense weight as both sides fought tooth and nail for control.

HSU took their first lead with a three-pointer by Will Bartoszek and held on.

The Cowboys lead 41-37 at the half.

Will Bartoszek led the Cowboys with 22 points, Austin Brewer with 18 points, and Colin Roberts with five.

This victory stands as a testament to the Cowboys’ ability to rise to the occasion and conquer challenges in the pursuit of success.

The Cowboys hit the road next week Wednesday to face Texas Lutheran.