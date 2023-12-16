ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Hardin-Simmons Women’s basketball team dominated the court, securing a resounding victory over Ozarks in an ASC showdown with a commanding score of 104-51.

From the opening tip-off, the Cowgirls swiftly gained momentum and established an early, 31-12 lead.

The Cowgirls offensive firepower was on full display as they sank 10-24 three-pointers. The consistency contuined on as they executed seamless drives to the basket.

HSUs’ defense was equally relentless, applying stifling pressure and forcing 21 turnovers that fueled their offensive onslaught.

Senior Paris Kiser lead the Cowgirls with a total of 17 points, Samantha Tatum with 15 and Madison Williams with 13.

This win improved the Cowgirls record to 4-1 in conference play and are now riding a four-game winning streak.

Hardin-Simmons host George Fox up next on Tuesday.