ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Hardin-Simmons Cowgirls continue to blaze through their season, showcasing their dominance in a recent showdown against Sul Ross State.

With an impressive 81-61 victory, the Cowgirls extended their stellar record to 7-1.

At the half, HSU led, 47-27 and remained on top of their game scoring 34 more points.

Paris Kiser led the way with a total of 26 points, Samantha Tatum with 15 points and both Madison Williams and Parris Parmer each scored 13 points.

The Cowgirls are back in action against the University of Ozarks next Saturday in conference play.