ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – Two accomplishments were set during the Hardin-Simmons Cowgirls 45 point victory Saturday against Concordia, including the historic performance by guard Anna Fanelli.

Fanelli’s 14 assists is a new single-game record for the HSU women’s basketball program.

The senior accomplished this milestone with about seven minutes left in the 4th quarter.

Overall, her 97 total assists leads the team by an overwhelming margin, but the gratitude she has for her teammates makes it more of a team achievement.

Anna Fanelli said, “We’ve been talking a lot about hitting big shots, and we have some really, really great shooters on our team. So, I think we’ve been trying to get back into our rhythm of pushing in transition and finding open shooters. You know, we look to shoot early in the shot clock, and today we definitely did that. I mean we set, we tied a record for three’s in a game with nineteen. I think it’s super fun to play with confident shooters, and get them the ball so they can score.”

The Cowgirls are proud of the new team achievements and are now 13-3 overall and 6-2 in conference play.