The Hardin-Simmons Cowgirls won the ASC Conference Championship last week and had the opportunity to host the first two rounds of the NCAA Division 3 Tournament at the Mabee Athletic Complex. HSU fell to Trinity in the first round, but their successful season is something to be proud of.

Head Coach Kendra Hassell said, “I could not be more proud of this group. Going into the season we were picked third in the conference, I believe. We knew within our program we could win it. I knew we had the type of talent that could do it, at times it felt like we were hesitant and holding ourselves back. Once we adopted this kind of fight mentality and matra, we were able to kind of just get over the hump.”

The Cowgirls finished their season 21-5, and will have no graduates this spring.