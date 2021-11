The Hardin-Simmons Cowboys hosted the Georgefox Bruins this evening at the Mabee Athletic Complex.

The Cowboys came out putting up points on the board but only led the Bruins by nine at the half 41-32.

Coming back out in the second half, halfway through the Cowboys bench got to see some action and helped lead HSU to big leads.

Hardin-Simmons outlasts Georgefox 88-67.

HSU goes on the road against Belhaven Thursday at 7:30 p.m.