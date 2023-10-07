ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – McMurry welcomed the No. 19 Hardin-Simmons Cowboys to Wilford Moore Stadium in it’s American Southwest Conference home opener.

The War Hawks fell to 0-2 in conference play after the Cowboys won it in overtime, 19-16.

Hardin-Simmons hopped on the board first with former Cooper Cougar, Noah Garcia who rushed for a 20-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Grayson Bearden’s extra point kick was no good, but the Cowboys lead 6-0.

War Hawks and former Anson Tiger, Drew Hagler, touchdown run gave McMurry a 7-6 lead over Hardin-Simmons early in the second quarter.

To end the first half, McMurry blocked a field goal attempt and trailed, 13-7.

Things took a turn for the War Hawks in the third when quarterback Jess Hoel hit Kristopher Martin for a 58-yard touchdown pass. This drive tying the game at, 13-13.

The Cowboys had the ball for the last time in regulation and attempted a game-winning field goal, but Bearden’s kick was again blocked forcing overtime.

McMurry secured a field goal in overtime play but it was former Hawley Bearcat, Colton Marshall’s walk-off touchdown that secured Hardin-Simmons, 19-16 overtime win over McMurry.

The Cowboys had 413 yards of offense on the night while McMurry finished the night with 294 yards.

HSU has now won 21 of 22 meetings and leads the all-time series 33-4, winning the last nine meetings.

The Cowboys improved to 4-1 on the season and 2-0 in American Southwest Conference play. McMurry fell to 2-3 overall and 0-2 in league play.