Hardin-Simmons opens fall football camp

ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ football team welcomed 223 players to its first day of practice on Thursday morning.

“We are excited to hit the ground running, our guys have been unbelievably resilient the last year and a half and they just take whatever situation arises and they handle it,” said 11th year head coach Jesse Burleson. “It’s good to be back in the fall, not that 21-degree days weren’t near perfect, but it is nice to be back where we are supposed to be.”

The Cowboys are splitting the newcomers and the returners for the first few days of camp.

“Early on we are going to split up our newcomers and our returners so we can get the new guys some extra attention so their head is not swimming when we throw them into the fire,” said Burleson. “With playing in the spring, we anticipate our returners will be further along to start camp and we won’t have to reteach a lot of things giving us more time to fine tune the little things.”

HSU returns 20 starters from a team that played for the conference championship in the spring and went 4-1.

The Cowboys will have a scrimmage against North American University at 6 p.m. on August 20 and will open the season at home against Wayland Baptist on Sept. 4 at 6 p.m.