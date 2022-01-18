Hardin-Simmons Sweeps Track & Field Athletes of the Week

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE TRACK & FIELD ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

Competitions: January 15, 2022



MEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Parnelle Shands, Jr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons junior Parnelle Shands (Dinwiddie, Va.) finished fifth in the 60 meter finals with a time of 6.98 seconds at the Washburn Rust Buster in Topka, Kan. His time ranks 32nd in the nation. This is Shands’ second career Athlete of the Week award.



MEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Jordan Flores, So., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons sophomore Jordan Flores (Garland, Texas) took second in the triple jump at the Washburn Rust Buster, clearing 13.21 meters (43 ft.-4.25 in.). He was also 11th with a long jump of 6.29 meters (20 ft.-7.75 in.). This is Flores’ second Athlete of the Week honors of his career.



WOMEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Danielle Sauls, Jr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons junior Danielle Sauls (Red Oaks, Texas) finished 25th in 8.48 seconds in the 60 meter dash in at the Washburn Rust Buster. She also finished 16th with a long jump of 4.21 meters (13 ft.-9.75 in.)



WOMEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Keni Fisher, Gr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons graduate student Keni Fisher (Buna, Texas) was fourth at the Washburn Rust Buster with a long jump of 5.24 meters (17 ft.-2.25 in.), ranking 34th in Division III. This is Fisher’s fourth career Athlete of the Week award.