SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ men’s and women’s tennis teams dropped dual matches at Trinity University on Sunday afternoon.

The Cowboys fell 8-1 to the Trinity Tigers. The Cowboy No. 3 doubles of Josh Lopez and Davyn Williford defeated Trinity’s Wilson Hamilton and Cal Hunter by a score of 8-5.

The Cowboy No. 2 doubles of Nathaniel Schoendorf and James Moore were just beaten out on a 7-5 tiebreaker losing 8-7 to the Tiger team of Alessio Azzelini and Cameron Goldstein.

Schoendorf and Desmond O’Shea fell in scores of 6-2, 6-2 in the No. 2 and 3 singles matches.

The Cowgirls fell to Trinity 9-0. Landry Laywell was close in the No. 4 singles match going down 7-5, 6-4 to Trinity’s Megan Flores.

Laywell and Brianne Dumas dropped No. 3 doubles 8-4 against the Tiger team of Sam Miller and Ellie Hughes.

The Cowgirls fall to 1-2 and the Cowboys to 0-3 on the young season with ASC competition coming up next as the Hardin-Simmons teams host LeTourneau on Friday, beginning at 2 p.m. at the Streich Tennis Center in Abilene.