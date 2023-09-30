ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The rivalry is back between the Hardin-Simmons Cowboys and the Howard Payne Yellow Jackets.

Saturday, both the Cowboys and the Jackets open the American Southwest Conference (ASC) play in a showdown at Shelton Stadium. Hardin-Simmons walked away with a 40-33 victory over Howard Payne.

The Cowboys jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first, with touchdowns from former Hawley Bearcats, Colton Marshall and wide receiver Goody Pyeatt.

Howard Payne answered right back as quarterback Landon McKinney connected with Deon Collins who rushed for 10-yards for the score.

Right before halftime, the Yellow Jackets took the lead 17-14 when McKinney threw to the corner of the end zone, Jordan Carroll making a 10-yard catch.

It was back and forth for both the Cowboys and the Yellow Jackets but Hardin-Simmons picked up their first conference play win this season with a final score of 40-33.

Howard Payne falls to 0-1 in conference action while HSU advances to 1-0.

Hardin-Simmons visits the McMurry Warhawks next weekend in crosstown action.

The Yellow Jackets face East Texas Baptist Saturday at 1 p.m.