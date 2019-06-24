Harlem Globetrotters put on a show in Abilene

As Abilene continues to grow in it’s interest toward basketball, the arrival of the Harlem Globetrotters caught the attention of the entire Big Country.

The city of Abilene has been treated very well this past year with both the ACU Men and Women going to the NCAA Tournament for the first time ever.

On Sunday at Moody Coliseum, Abilene residents had the chance to witness the Harlem Globetrotters taking on their arch-rivals, the Washington Generals.

“I love basketball, it’s pretty great that they’re here and playing for them is an awesome experience,” Caleb Del Rio said. “It’s a great way to represent us as a city.”

“We have three boys and they play sports and we’ve just heard great things about it so we just wanted to support something coming to Abilene,” Shawna Rake said.

Despite having no particular ties to the teams, Abilene fans in attendance quickly figured out who to root for.

“I’m going for the Washington Generals,” Stephen Wright said.

“The Generals are trash,” Alexander Garcia said.

“I’ve watched them on YouTube a lot and I’ve always wanted to see them,” Brandon Richardson said.

“The Globetrotters are going to roast the Generals,” Salim Scholtz said.

The Globetrotters put on quite the show, bringing in random fans from the stands to join them on the court.

“It was embarrassing but I didn’t mind, it was fun,” Rake said. “It was hilarious, it’s a great show so it was good to be a part of it.”

Between all the laughs, the insane trick shots, the Hawley band halftime performance, and watching a highly contested game, the Harlem Globetrotters made Abilene the hot spot to be this weekend.