Harris Ratings includes seven Big Country schools

The Cooper Cougars and the Wylie Bulldogs are both ranked in the Harris Ratings as the regular season for Class 6A and Class 5A continues this week.

Only 5 schools from the area are in the Harris Top 10 heading into the playoffs. Jim Ned is 4th in Class 3A Division I. Eastland is red-hot and ranked 10th in Class 3A Division II. Cisco swaps places with San Saba and moves up from 10th to 5th in Class 2A Division I. Hamlin and Albany remain entrenched in Class 2A Division II at 2nd and 6th.

HARRIS RATINGS

Class 5A Div. I

14)CHS Cougars

Class 5A Div. II

20)Wylie

Class 3A Div. I

4)Jim Ned

Class 3A Div. II

10)Eastland

Class 2A Div. I

5)Cisco

Class 2A Div. II

2)Hamlin

6)Albany