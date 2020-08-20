Hart is happy to be closer to home and leading the Merkel program

The Merkel Badgers are into Week 3 of the Britt Hart Era.

Hart takes over a program that is coming off a 2-8 season in 2019, and the Badgers only have one winning season to their credit in the last seven years.

A Bangs native, Hart is excited about being closer to home and to be leading a program in the Big Country.

Hart said, “Merkel has welcomed me and my family with open arms. I’m originally from Bangs, so it’s been great to be around the Big Country again. I’ve been up north in the Panhandle and I’ve been down south. It’s been a sigh of relief for being here with family.”

Merkel senior Preston Jackson said, “It’s hard to adapt to someone that has a winning mentality like he does and it’s nice to have that, we definitely feed off it and I hope we can reflect a good image as he does us, so it’s nice to have him here.”

Hart comes to Merkel after leading Falls City to the playoffs in five straight seasons. He was 27-3 in the last two years in Falls City.