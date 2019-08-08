Haskell is building on first playoff win since 2009

For the last couple years here in Haskell, the goal set during two-a-days has been to make it to the playoffs. Well, last year, the Indians did that, and added a gold ball in the trophy case for the first time since 2009. This year, the bar is set higher.

Cutter Medford said, “First we want to win district, then we want to play in December football.”

Brian Hodnett said, “The phrase December football has been thrown around a bunch. We were within reaching distance of that last year and came up a little short. We want playoffs to be the standard obviously and we’d like to put multiple gold balls in the trophy case. Any time you can play in December you know that’s a big thing.”

Caleb Wright said, “We want to do better than last year, but to start out we want to win district. Want to win district then go more than two rounds.”

Logan Burson said, “I just want us to do the best we can as a team. If that’s winning 7 games and losing 3, or losing all 10, I just want us to be better as a team. Make it as far as we can, push through, and win district.”

Cutter Medford said, “When we lost to Wheeler last year it kind of hit me hard that this is my last go around and I’ve got to make sure it’s the best one. It’s pretty exciting to put the pads on. We’ve been ready since last year in the spring. We’re just ready to get back out here and get ready to go.”

Coach Hodnett said, “We’re trying to get the mindset where that’s the goal, we’re playing in December, and do some things they haven’t done in Haskell in a long time. We saw how excited everybody got with just one playoff win, could you imagine where we could go if we play till December?”

Mary Margaret said, “The Indians open up the 2019 season against Quanah on August 30th.