Haskell is feeling good heading into 2002

The Haskell Indians and head coach Brian Hodnett are trying to snap a streak of four seasons without a winning record.

As a matter of fact, Haskell has only one winning season since 2010.

The Indians didn’t get any help in the new realignment either with the move up to Class 2A Division I.

They also landed in a district with Hawley, Anson, and Stamford.

Even with all of that, Hodnett and the Indians like their chances this year.

Hodnett said, “There’s not a defense or an offense really on the field. They’ve retained a lot of things we’ve done in the past, we’ve made a few changes defensively, they’re picking those up really quickly. I love the energy, I love the enthusiasm. The locker room chemistry is really good, they’re a close-knit group.”

Marc Williams said, “We had a close few games and games we could have won, we just didn’t come through. This year we’re trying to get a good start and follow through with the entire season.”

The Indians return eight starters on both sides of the ball in 2020.

They open 2020 on August 28th on the road in Quanah.