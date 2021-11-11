Haskell returns to playoffs for second time in twelve years

The Haskell Indians are getting ready to something they haven’t done very often in over a decade.

The Indians are in the playoffs for just the second time in the last 12 years.

It’s been tough on the program and the community, but getting back into the dance gives everybody hope.

Brayden Brzozowski said, “It feels amazing. The town love that we have around here is extraordinary. The stands were packed, really, all season, and it felt great to be able to bring joy to everybody.”

Carter Rankin said, “Yes, the last two games with wins in the last two have made practice better, fun and faster.”

Head coach Mitch McLemore, “It’s a testimonial to these kids, this community, and the leadership and the coaching staff that what’s going on in Haskell, and we are very proud of what’s coming. The seniors are leading us in a great way. We are just excited about the future.”

The Indians take on Cisco to open the playoffs on Friday night.

They meet in Clyde at 7 p.m.