The Haskell Indians are trying to do something this season they’ve only done twice since the 2008 season, and that is post a winning record.

The returned to the playoffs in 2021 for the fourth time in the last five years and the fifth time in seven years, but they’ve been there and done that.

They seem primed to get that done this year.

The Indians are taking the field with 14 seniors.

In a school of 146 kids, that’s a bunch, and they want to leave a legacy after the season is over.

Brock Bridges said, “Having 14 seniors is definitely a big plus. It helps out with leadership and teaching the younger players how we do it. This season really means a lot to us. We been playing a lot together since we were little.”

Eli Peacock said, ” Just set a good example for all of the underclassmen and build the program better that they have something good.” .

Mitch McLemore said, “It’s always pretty good, and when you have that many seniors and a good group of juniors, they’ve been there and done that. They know how to respond.”

Haskell’s best season since 2008 was in 2009, when the Indians went four rounds deep in the playoffs.

The new season opens at home against New Home on August 26.