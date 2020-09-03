Haskell’s Hodnett is ATFCU Coach of the Week

What exactly is a coach? Obviously, it’s about offense and defense and getting wins. Haskell head coach Brian Hodnett believes there’s much more to it.

Brian Hodnett said, “I think every coach would agree with me that we do wear a lot of hats. Sometimes you’re a counselor. You’re a father figure. You’re a disciplinarian. You try to teach these guys to be respectful to authority because it’s something they are going to have to have for the rest of their life.”

Hodnett loves his job and he loves his players, and the Covid-19 shutdown made it more obvious to him.

Hodnett said, “It was just extra special because I don’t think everybody realized it could be taken away. We always talk about that, but it never really has, at least, not in my career, I don’t think it ever has. Once we did without for a couple of months, it made it extra special.”

There is a bigger picture that Hodnett is always trying to paint for the players and anyone around his program in Haskell. This is about the community he and his players live in each and every day.

Hodnett said, “You have success through your athletic program and it makes your school better. When your school is better, I think it makes your community better, especially in a small town like Haskell because all of these athletic events are social events.”

Trey Anderle said, “It’s just the way he treats everybody. Everybody respects him because he’s opening doors. He’s saying ‘Yes sir’, ‘No sir’, to us.”

Marc Williams said, “Just being respectful even to the people that are really hard to like. He’s really respectful to everybody. He’s just a nice guy really.”

The stereotype of coaches is winning means everything, and if you ain’t first, you’re last. Hodnett wants to win as much as the next guy, but influencing the future is the real job.

Hodnett said, “You’ll also see kids down the road after they graduate, and they’ll come back and say, ‘You know I fought you on some of those things, but now that I’ve lived some life, I see exactly what you were talking about, and I appreciate you teaching us those lessons.’ Those type things are really special. Those are wins!”

Williams added, “Really, he’s just a good man. When it comes down to it, you can say whatever you want to say, all this good stuff. He’s just a good man, through and through.”

Brian Hodnett is the Abilene Teachers Federal Credit Union Coach of the Week.