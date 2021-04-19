Haskell’s Hodnett takes offensive coordinator position in Sweetwater

Haskell is in the market for a new head football coach and athletic director.

Former coach Brian Hodnett left the Indians to take over as offensive coordinator and head boys track coach in Sweetwater.

Hodnett said, “Mandy and I feel this is a great opportunity for our family, and I’m excited to work with coach Lucas.”

As Hodnett mentioned, he is teaming up with his former high school coach Russell Lucas, who just took over the Sweetwater program after 13 successful years in Hamlin.

Hodnett led Haskell to the playoffs in three of the four years he was the head coach, and he said, “This has been the most difficult decision we have ever made because we love the people in Haskell so much.”

Hodnett was 14-28 as the head football coach for the Indians