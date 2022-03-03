The HSU Cowgirls open the NCAA Division III tournament on Friday at the Mabee Complex.

The Cowgirls are led on the court by head coach Kendra Hassell.

Hassell is no stranger to the Division III tournament.

She played for four HSU teams that went to, at least, the Sweet 16.

One of those advanced to the Elite 8.

As a coach, Hassell led UT-Tyler to the Elite 8 IN 2016.

She’s been there and done that, and the players believe in her.

Hallie Edmondson said, “She’s been in this moment. She’s played Trinity. Her last game that shw lost was against Trinity. She’s been in this position, and she has completely prepared us for whatever comes our way.”

Kendra Hassell said, “The thing that has hurt us some this season is playing a little big tight at times and worrying about pressure. We’ve been the most successful when we go out and have gone for it. That will be my message. You’ve got nothing to loose. We are playing in a great environment on our own home court, so let’s go out and fight for it.”

HSU plays their first game in the NCAA Tournament since 2004 on Friday night.

Thier game with Trinity tips at 5:30 p.m.