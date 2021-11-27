Hawley advances to regional final with win over Coleman, 21-7

On Friday night at Sandifer Stadium in Wylie, the Hawley Bearcats won a tough and physical Big Country showdown with the Coleman Bluecats 21-7. The game had everything from timely touchdowns, to crucial defensive stops, and even some highlight reel plays. The Hawley Bearcats are advancing to the next round, and they are excited for a shot at the regional title.

“I knew these guys would never give up and run hard. I knew Austin (Cumpton) would run hard and our line would make plays. I knew that from the beginning and we just keep in going. We can’t stop, can’t get complacent. 13-games in a season guys start slowing down, but we just keep going. Pedal to the metal,” said Aeneas Segura.

“We came into this, I mean, big game, both undefeated. Tough, dog fight out here. It was a dog fight, but the line did great, letting me run through. Receivers did a good job. Quarterback, Rodey (Hooper) threw a bunch of good passes, and our defense stepped up big time,” said Austin Cumpton.

“It showed us all we needed to know about them. They’re hard working kids, and they stuck together and that’s a good football team over there and we played, we played our tails off and we came out on top,” said Head Coach Mitch Ables.

In the Class 2A Division 1 Regional Final, the Hawley Bearcats will face the Cisco Loboes, another Big Country powerhouse. Cisco is coming off a massive 34-14 win over New Deal, in which the Loboes dominated from start to finish.



The showdown between Hawley and Cisco will be on Friday, December 3rd, AT 7:00pm, at Shotwell Stadium.