Hawley advances to state semifinals with win in ‘knock down, drag out’ game with Cisco

The Hawley Bearcats faced the Cisco Loboes tonight in the state quarterfinals at Shotwell Stadium.

The Bearcats took their first and only lead in the game with their game winning field goal at the end.

“It feels great. I think everybody in that locker room is exhausted. We’re excited. We’re going to enjoy the heck out of it and have a party in the dressing room with these guys. I’m super proud of them. What an outstanding game. My hats off to Cisco, for sure. It was a knock down, drag out until the buzzer”, said Hawley’s head coach Mitch Ables.

The Loboes fell to the Bearcats to a field goal losing 17-14.

Hawley faces Marlin next week in the state semifinals. Time and place TBA.