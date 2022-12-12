Four Big Country schools are headed to Arlington to play for Texas high school football state championships.

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

The Hawley Beacats and head coach Mitch Ables return to the Class 2A Division I championship game for the second year in a row. The Bearcats rolled through the playoffs. They won their five games by an average score of 51-7. State power Refugio is next for Hawley. Refurgio enters the game as the second ranked team in the state. They beat a top-five teams in the quarters and semis. Hawley is at the top of the Class 2A Division I Harris Ratings. Hawley and Refugio open the day on Thursday with an 11 a.m. kickoff.

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

The Albany Lions are back in the state championship game for the eight time in school history, and the fifth time with Denney Faith leading the charge. Faith’s team overcame midseason injuries, and really got things rolling when the playoffs started. Wink was the only team in the playoffs to stay within twenty points in the playoffs. Mart is next for Albany. The Panthers dominated every team they played in the postseason. Their 27-point victory over Burton in the semifinals was the closest playoff game they played this year. Albany and Mart play the final game of the day on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

CLASS A DIVISION I

The Westbrook Wildcats return to the Class A Division I state championship game for the second year in a row, and they return as the defending state champions. The Wildcats are riding a nine-game winning streak, and most of those games ended early because of the six man football “mercy rule.” Abbott comes to Arlington on Wednesday to challenge the Wildcats. They kick it off at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

CLASS A DIVISION II

The first game of the four day football extravaganza features the Loraine Bulldogs in their first appearance in the state championship game in school history. Their game against Benjamin is a rematch of a Week 6 meeting. Benjamin won that game 61-30. That was back in October. The Bulldogs and the Mustangs kickoff their rematch on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

State championship week for the Big Country:

CLASS A DIV. II

Loraine vs. Benjamin

Wednesday-11 a.m.-AT&T Stadium

CLASS A DIV. I

Westbrook vs. Abbott

Wednesday-2 p.m.-AT&T Stadium

CLASS 2A DIV. II

Albany vs. Mart

Wednesday-7 p.m. -AT&T Stadium

CLASS 2A DIV. I

Hawley vs. Refugio

Thursday-11 a.m.-AT&T Stadium