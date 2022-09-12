Ten Big Country schools are mentioned this week’s Harris Ratings Top 25.

Four of those schools in the the Top 10 in Class 2A Division I or Division II. In Division I, Hawley is second, Coleman is sixth, and Cisco is eighth. In Division II, Albany drops from number one to number two this week.

Wylie is the biggest school ranked by Harris in the Top 25 this week. The Bulldogs are 16th even after losing last week to Lubbock Cooper.

Here’s the list:

CLASS 5A DIV. II

16)Wylie

CLASS 4A DIV. I

12)Brownwood

CLASS 3A DIV. I

11)Breckenridge

CLASS 3A DIV. II

21)Comanche

CLASS 2A DIV. I

2)Hawley

6)Coleman

8)Cisco

23)Stamford

CLASS 2A DIV. II

2)Albany

18)Cross Plains