ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – 10 Big Country schools are mentioned in the Texas Football magazine Top 25.

Abilene High advanced to the third round of the Class 5A Division I playoffs in 2022, and they start the new season ranked 24th in the state. The Eagles are also picked to finish third in District 2-5A Division I.

The Wylie Bulldogs advanced to the fourth round of the Class 5A Division II playoffs in 2022. It was their best showing in Class 5A in school history. This season, the Bulldogs start things as the 15th ranked team in the state, according to Texas Football.

Of the three Class 4A schools in the Big Country, the Brownwood Lions are the only team ranked in the preseason by Texas Football. Sammy Burnett’s team is 17th in the Class 4A Division I Top 25. Quarterback Ike Hall is the onlly starter returning on offense, but big things are expected in Central Texas.

The Jim Ned Indians are working on a 6-year playoff streak. Head coach Matt Fanning’s team starts 2023 at number twenty-three in Class 3A Division I.

The Comanche Indians are coming off a district championship and Texas Football magazine says a pretty good run in the playoffs is in their future. They are picked to win another district title, and the Indians are 13th in the preseason Top 25 in Class 3A Division II.

The Hawley Bearcats are the defending state champions in Class 2A Division I, and they are one of four area teams ranked in Dave Campbell’s Top 25. Mitch Able’s Bearcats are reloading, and they start the new season ranked third in the state behind 2022 runner-up Refugio and semifinalist Timpson. Cisco is 14th in the preseason. Stamford is 20th, and Coleman is 23rd.

Like Hawley, the Albany Lions are defending state champions. The Lions won their crown in Class 2A Division II, and they are expected to repeat as state champions this season. Running Back Adam Hill is the magazine’s cover boy for Class 2A Division II. Albany is the only Big Country team ranked in the Texas Football Top 25 in Class 2A Division II.

Big Country teams in Texas Football’s Preseason Top 25:

CLASS 5A DIV. I

24)Abilene High

CLASS 5A DIV. II

15)Wylie

CLASS 4A DIV. I

17)Brownwood

CLASS 3A DIV. I

23)Jim Ned

CLASS 3A DIV. II

13)Comanche

CLASS 2A DIV. I

3)Hawley

14)Cisco

20)Stamford

23)Coleman

CLASS 2A DIV. II

1)Albany