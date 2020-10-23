Hawley and Anson faceoff in anticipated district matchup

The Hawley Bearcats and the Anson Tigers go head to head in what should be an exciting district matchup this Friday. This game could very well decide the district championship with both being the only undefeated teams in conference play. The Bearcats come into the game with a two game win streak, those two wins being against district opponents. Hawley is happy with their progress to this point in the season.

Hawley sophomore Will Scott said, “I’m feeling great, we’re progressing a lot. We’re getting closer. We’re definitely progressing each day.”

The Tigers are down to their third string quarterback in Blake Vinson, but are still playing well with a 5-1 record coming into the game. Anson also is on a two game district win streak with victories over Stamford and Forsan. Vinson and the Tigers are confident they’ll continue to come out on top moving forward.

Vinson said, “We’re really looking forward to trying to win a gold ball. We think it’s very possible and that’s what we’re after right now. We’re now on our third string quarterback and we’re still doing fine and it’s not like anything has changed. I think we can keep going with adversity.”

In such a competitive matchup and with a lot on the line, both head coaches know they have to bring their best Friday night to inch closer to that district trophy.

Hawley Head Coach Mitch Ables said, “It’s a big one. It’s the next one first of all, but it’s a big one. They’re right down the road from us, our kids know their kids and it’ll be a good physical ball game.”

Anson Head Coach Chris Hagler said, “They’re a good team, well coached. What a great staff coach Ables has assembled and the kids are much like they are here and they’re fighting on that side of Jones County. They’re riding a wave of confidence coming off several years in a row of being in the playoffs. They’ve just developed that kind of culture, they’re winners and they’re doing a good job over there.”

Kickoff is in Hawley at 7:30.