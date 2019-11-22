Hawley and Hamlin roll to Area Championships

Hawley and Hamlin are moving on to the regional quarterfinals after big victories in the area round of the playoffs.

Hawley 44 Quanah 13

The Bearcats rode the legs and the arm of quarterback Xavier Rodela to a big first half lead. Rodela ran for a pair of touchdowns and threw a long touchdown pass to Kason O’Shields. Hawley led 24-0 at the half and went on to win the school’s first Area Championship, 44-13.

Hamlin 55 Quanah 7

Four different Pied Pipers scored touchdowns in the first half to lead Hamlin to a big Area round victory. AJ Ramirez started the onslaught for the Pied Pipers with a 19-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Jevon Williams led the way with touchdown runs of 15, 54, and 11 yards. Braydin Warner added touchdown passes to Austin Lozano and Cutter Martin. Hamlin wins their sixth Area Championship in the last eight years.