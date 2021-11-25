Hawley Bearcats prepared for Regional Semifinal showdown with Coleman

On Friday, the 12-0 Hawley Bearcats have their toughest test of the season. A showdown in the Regional Semifinals with the Coleman Bluecats, who are also undefeated. Hawley says they are ready to face the Bluecats stingy defense.

“They’ve had a pretty successful season on the defensive side of the ball, but our line comes out there, does their jobs, opens up the holes, let’s me run through it. receivers block well, and we’ll be fine,” said Austin Cumpton.

“We’ve got to start off hot. I mean, they’re a physical team just like us. They’ve got a bunch of shut outs just like us, we’ve just got to get it rolling first.” said Aeneas Segura.

Including the playoffs, Hawley’s defense held seven of their twelve opponents scoreless this season, and they’ll need that same level of defensive intensity to knock off a team like Coleman, who have outscored their opponents by a combined 434-points.

“They make a bunch of big plays and they just keep that momentum and keep going. We’ve just got to find a way to just it down. Don’t let them get that momentum,” said Segura.

“We’ve just got to come out and make big plays, because defense is the spark of the game. We’ve just got to come out, every play, do our jobs basically,” said Kason O’Shields.

Whether it is big scoring plays or forcing turnovers, Hawley knows making plays above the X’s and the O’s will be crucial for their chances to move on to the next round.

“If it’s a one on one in the open field, make a man miss, be able to run. Got receivers going and making big plays. Rodey (Hooper) throws a good ball,” said Cumpton.

“The more they have the ball, the more chances they’re gonna have to score. So we need to take advantage of every time we have the football, and just play our game and try to do the best we can,” said Head Coach Mitch Ables.

Kickoff for the Regional Semifinal matchup between the Hawley Bearcats and the Coleman Bluecats is Friday night @6:00pm at Sandifer Stadium in Wylie.