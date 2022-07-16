Hawley made it to state for the first time in program history this past season. Along the way, they captured their fourth consecutive district title.

The Hawley football program has grown tremendously over the past several seasons.

Mitch Ables, head coach, not only wants them to be good at football, but also good people on and off the field and implements building character.

Head Coach Mitch Ables said, “I think back to when I first got here, all of these kids that are in this locker room now, were playing little pop-warner football. So it’s been fun watching those guys grow up through the years, being whiny little kids to what they are now, and that’s a good, tough man. That’s what the coaching business is all about, getting these kids to grow up and to be good dads and good husbands and just good people. You can definitely tell these guys are on the right track.”

The Bearcats season-opener is against the Jim Ned Indians on August 26th at 7:30 p.m. at Bearcat Stadium.